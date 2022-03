The Energodar city council made every effort to get to work, but could not get into the city hall building. The Russian invaders locked the door.

This was reported by the mayor of the city, Dmytro Orlov. He said that they will look for another place of work to organize life in Energodar under the occupation.

"Despite everything, Energodar was and remains Ukraine. Even if we are in isolation," said the mayor.