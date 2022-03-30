The General Staff of Ukraine comments on the main front lines

At the same time, the so-called "troop withdrawal" is likely a rotation of individual units and is aimed at misleading Ukraine's armed forces and creating the false image that Russian troops do not intend to encircle the city of Kyiv.

In the area of Slovyansk, Russian troops continue to hold positions near the settlements of Kamyanka and Sukha Kamyanka.

In the Donetsk area, Russian troops continue to shell and storm Ukrainian positions. The invaders carried out air and missile strikes near Kreminna and Mariupol. Russian efforts focused primarily on gaining control of the settlements of Popasna, Rubizhne, and the complete capture of Mariupol. But their attempts failed.

In the direction of South Bug, Russian troops took measures to restore the combat capability of their units. With artillery shelling and airstrikes, they are trying to limit the actions of the Ukrainian army.

The Russian invaders took artillery fire on the positions of the defense units near the settlements of Stepnogorsk, Orikhovo, and Gulyaypole.

In the areas of the settlements of Novokarlivka and Luhivske, the Russian troops continue to carry out fortification measures on the occupied positions and lay minefields.