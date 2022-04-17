Remaining Ukrainian forces in the southern port of Mariupol are still fighting and continue to defy a Russian demand that they surrender, the Ukrainian prime minister, Denys Shmyhal, said on Sunday.

“The city still has not fallen,” Shmyhal told ABC’s This Week programme, adding that Ukrainian soldiers continued to control some parts of the city.

Shmyhal said that despite the relentless Russian attacks, "not one big city in Ukraine has fallen."

Only Kherson is under control of Russian military forces but all the rest of the cities are under Ukrainian control," he said, adding that some cities in the surrounding areas were "besieged but still under Ukrainian control."

He said that more than 900 Ukrainian cities, towns and villages had been freed from Russian occupation since Moscow took control after the invasion began in late February.