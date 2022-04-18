Thanks to people, Channel 24 journalist Kateryna Kozachynska, and veteran and paramedic Alina Viatkina have already purchased two L200 cars for the defenders.
They were handed over to the unit in Kyiv, and now SUVs are successfully doing their job in the East.
The military needs two more cars
Volunteers are now raising funds for two more cars for the military, who lost some equipment in heavy battles.
Now the fighters need our support. The more we help, the stronger back we will ensure for them.
By the way, the two ladies have been volunteering since the first day of the full-scale invasion. Tactical medicine, equipment and cars are mainly transferred. In 50 days, they managed to raise tens of millions. All reports can be seen on the pages of volunteers.
