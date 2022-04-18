Thanks to people, Channel 24 journalist Kateryna Kozachynska, and veteran and paramedic Alina Viatkina have already purchased two L200 cars for the defenders.

They were handed over to the unit in Kyiv, and now SUVs are successfully doing their job in the East.

The military needs two more cars

Volunteers are now raising funds for two more cars for the military, who lost some equipment in heavy battles.

Now the fighters need our support. The more we help, the stronger back we will ensure for them.

By the way, the two ladies have been volunteering since the first day of the full-scale invasion. Tactical medicine, equipment and cars are mainly transferred. In 50 days, they managed to raise tens of millions. All reports can be seen on the pages of volunteers.





Details

For the money transfers from abroad: Etransfer: rubenfeld@yahoo.com Paypal: vyatkinaangelina@gmail.com

Direct transfer to public association FestivALT in Poland: Stowarzyszenie FestivALT Dietla 29/1, 31-070 Kraków BREXPLPWXXX PL42 1140 1081 0000 4466 3000 1006

Ethereum: 0x89138AE7ae114C344Eb6dB7856B7eC1ba6A9aAC0 Bitcoin: 3NwYfzVcmBFhPA6tvj6GkgMewxqoYDw2va USDT (TRC 20): TKMaQYVjz8bQ1cJQ1uFZBvRvTQf5bRx5aL

For the money transfers in Ukraine: IBAN UA433220010000026208303483518 ІПН 3500502101