The invaders left tones of their broken vehicles there. Our defenders promise they are not going to stop, so more victories to come.

"Our brave guys from the Forces of Resistance of the Sivershchyna report: Mykhailo-Kotsyubynske is ours!" – defenders emphasized.

It will be recalled that the day before, Ukrainian defenders liberated the villages of Sloboda and Lukashivka from Russian occupiers. There sweeps are being conducted there.