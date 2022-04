A Ukrainian commander in the besieged city of Mariupol has made an urgent plea in a video on his Facebook page, saying that there are over 600 injured civilians and fighters in the Azovstal steel works.

He added that hundreds of civilians including children are living in unsanitary conditions and running out of food and water.

He issued an urgent appeal for a Dunkirk-style evacuation of troops and civilians from Mariupol.