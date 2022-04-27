Serhiy Haidai, head of the regional military administration, said a woman died in shelling that hit the hospital in Severodonetsk, a city that has seen widespread destruction after weeks of attacks.

"They wanted to finish off the wounded," Haidai said. "The Russians knew that the hospital was not empty, there were patients in different conditions with doctors; it did not stop them."

"The destruction of the building is significant. Several floors were damaged at once," he added.

Ukrainian officials said that almost the entire territory of the Luhansk region suffered from shelling over the past 24 hours, with the worst hitting Rubizhne and Lysychansk. The Russians have been trying to force the towns' surrender for weeks.