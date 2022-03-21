This was announced by Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics on Twitter. According to him, the EU adopted the "Strategic Compass" on March 21.

The Latvian foreign minister added that this is "only the beginning of the road." According to him, much will depend on the EU's support for Ukraine.

"Much will depend on how successful we are in supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression," the Latvian official said.