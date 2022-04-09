Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs Vadym Denysenko emphasized this on Channel 24.

According to him, constant battles are happening in the Luhansk region, in two key settlements in particular - Rubizhne and Popasna. "I confirm the presence of a large amount of Russian Federation's equipment and manpower throughout the Donbas," Denisenko said.

He stated that in the direction of Donetsk there are attempts to reach Slovyansk and Kramatorsk from the Kharkiv region. Battles for Mariupol are also happening.

"This great battle has already begun and continues. Therefore I can't answer the key question of when the battle will begin. I have no such information because it has already begun," - said Denisenko.