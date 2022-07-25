On May 11, I arrived in Riga. We got back through Russian territory, because there were no other options. We wanted to go to Ukrainian-controlled territory. I even told the Russian military: "I want to go to Ukraine," and they asked, "Why?" They said that I could go if I wanted to, but in fact I didn't. You can go to Russia, you can go to Donetsk, but you can't go to Ukraine.

Read here the 1st part You can't say anything because they might kill you, – a girl from Mariupol

There was a filtration camp in Manhush (a village in Donetsk Oblast). The occupants stationed themselves in the police building and conducted so-called filtration. You come, you sign up in line, they give you a number. We have got 4815, and only 200 were going through at that moment. I just realized that the war would sooner end than we would get out of here.

At one point they brought in a prisoner. It was the worst thing I've ever seen. They bring in a guy - he was beaten very badly. You should have seen his eyes. He didn't even understand why or why. And in front of the whole line they started kicking him, his sneaker flew off, and the orcs were saying, "They brought an "Ukrop"." (ethnic slur)

I was standing there, watching this and thinking: "I have to run. F*ck that filtration, I don't know how I'm going to leave without it, but f*ck it, because it's very scary." No one knows what happened to this guy next, but if they allow themselves to do that in public, I'm afraid to imagine what they do behind closed doors.

As a result, we weren't called in until midnight, at half past 11 p.m. It was already dark and cold. And I thought, "What will happen if we don't pass the filtering?"

We went into the office, there were girls sitting there, they were also Russian soldiers. They took fingerprints, took pictures. The last stage is the FSB officer, and it's him who essentially decides whether to give you permission or not.