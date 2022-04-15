The national telethon aired that the Russian invaders dropped two aerial bombs on the house where Nadiia Dmytrivna lived.

Rescuers have already completed dismantling the debris, but did not find people, according to Channel 24.

Only a kitchen cabinet remained

In Borodianka, only a kitchen cabinet remained intact in a house that has been completely destroyed by enemy bombing. Her photo became a real symbol of courage and steadfastness of Ukrainians.

Later, social media users noticed there was a ceramic rooster left on that kitchen cabinet – the photo by Prokop Bidasiuk.

The owner of the apartment Nadiia Dmytrivna has managed to leave the city in the first days of the war. She moved into this house in 1985. Later, the woman lost her husband – he died during the liquidation of the Chernobyl accident. Then the eldest son died. Nadiia Dmytrivna lived with her younger son, who put the famous kitchen cabinet. However, he also died.

On the second day after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, on February 25, Nadiia Dmytrivna has cooked soup in her kitchen for the last time, left home and never returned. The woman was hiding in the basement of a nearby apartment building. She later managed to evacuate.

I came out of the basement in some shoes, socks, in this jacket, which is now on me, and a scarf. I didn't take anything with me, Nadiia Dmytrivna told.

The woman currently lives in western Ukraine. What she regrets the most is that she doesn't have any photos of her sons.