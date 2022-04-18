The threat of missile strikes remains high, according to the press service of the Operational Command "South" of the Ukrainian Army. There's also a threat of Russian troops' landing.

A flotilla of Russian ships is reportedly operating in the Black Sea, according to the Ukrainian army. The Russian fleet is said to be equipped with cruise missiles, used to hit Ukrainian cities.

"The maneuvering of the Russian enemy naval ship group armed with cruise missiles continues in the Black Sea. The threat of missile strikes is still high. The enraged and demoralized Russian troops' goals may be unpredictable, therefore troops' landing is still possible", the Operational Command "South" statement reads.

On April 17, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces stated that Russian troops were most likely prepared to land in Ukraine from the sea.

Later, Ukraine's Deputy Defense Ministry clarified that it was about a landing near Mariupol. The data is being verified.