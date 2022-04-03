He asked residents not to share any images or videos until official sources have done so.

According to Senkevych, Russian troops launched multiple missile attacks on Mykolaiv. The mayor refused to identify where the enemy shells landed.

"Several missile strikes have been launched at the city, my friends. Right now, we're gathering information. Do not release any images or videos until official sources have done so. Send me a private message on Facebook if you want to share information", Senkevych wrote on his Telegram channel.