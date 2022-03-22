The explosion sounds were reported after the alert at about 19:40. At that time, the Ukrainian army began to shoot down the missiles of the Russian invaders.

Vitaliy Koval, the head of the Rivne region state administration, gave a more detailed account of the missile attack. He noted that the officials and air defense systems did a lot to protect the residents of the city.

"The enemy continues to rage. Today, during the 7th air alert, 4 missile strikes were observed from the air in the Rivne region in the evening. Our forces repelled three missiles," Koval said.

However, one of the missiles reached its target. The details of the impact site have not yet been disclosed. Koval added that at this stage it is not known if there were any casualties.