The head of Donetsk region state administration Pavlo Kyrylenko published a photo showing the consequences of these criminal actions of the Russian invaders.

Avdiivka, like many other towns in Ukraine, suffers from fires as a result of Russian missile attacks.

As for the photo, it shows only the consequences of one of the bombardments. But it is enough to understand what is the "Russian world" that the invaders brought to the town in Ukraine's Donbas.