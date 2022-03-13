"We should not worry about Kyiv at all. All Russian invading forces that were heading for Kyiv were defeated. They have taken defensive positions. Now they are running through the villages because they cannot move as they have no fuel," Arestovych explained.

And by the decision of the Kyiv City Council, we have increased the reserve fund of the Ukrainian capital to 1 billion 300 million hryvnias.

In particular, there is talk of compensation for transport companies in Kyiv. "To those who work in cover mode (this is the metro) and those who evacuate people from the suburbs, where the fighting takes place," he explained.

The Kyiv Humanitarian Aid Headquarters continues to operate, Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said. The Kyiv city administration is collecting relief supplies and stockpiling the necessary products and goods.

New plans of the Russian invaders

The Russian invaders intend to land in Odessa and the region. But the Ukrainian army is waiting for them - it will give a strong rebuff to the invaders. This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov.

Danilov assured that the situation in Odesa is under control. They will receive armed resistance there, as well as in the Chernihiv and Kyiv regions.