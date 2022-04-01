The Russians fired "Iskanders" missiles from the seized Crimea, according to the Odesa region state administration head Maksym Marchenko.

According to Marchenko, the airstrike has resulted in casualties. The details are still being clarified. The exact location of the explosions has not been disclosed.

"We're not going to leave it like that. They will regret every strike on our soil and every single rocket fire, I guarantee", Maksym Marchenko has stated.

A Russian landing group attempted to land on the shore of Odessa a few days ago. The Russian military boats intended to land a sabotage and reconnaissance group, but the Ukrainian military gave them a hard rebuff.