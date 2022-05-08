The editorial board created SVOI project to tell the stories of IDPs and refugees.

Direct speech

I remember that day, my daughter wanted to buy our flag. We went outside, and she said, "Mom, I'm Ukrainian." She took this flag everywhere with her, she was so happy. And then we realized it all started ... My husband said that we should pack our things, because they would come to us soon. At first, we didn't believe it, we thought they didn’t care for a small town like ours.

Read here "I covered my daughter with myself": Kharkiv resident Yulia told about escaping from the city

40 cars were standing on the track. And they just did not let us go. People with small children went to negotiate it, and they were told: "We don't care if you have children or not, you will all stay here." So we slept on the track.