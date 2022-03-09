Ben Grant is a former marine. His mother is Helen Grant, a former sports minister, member of the British Conservative Parliament, and advisor to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Read more: Svitolina organized a charity evening to raise money for refugees from Ukraine

The son of a British MP will fight against the Russian invaders

Grant was a member of the Royal Marines Special Forces for more than 5 years. The 30-year-old soldier said he did not tell his mother about his plans to go to Ukraine. He made the decision after seeing Russians bombing families in their homes and hearing the screams of children.

"I thought I was the father of three children. If they were my children, I knew what I would do - I would go fight. Then I thought I would still need people with combat experience to help me save my family," Grant said.

The British fighter served in Iraq. He arrived in Ukraine with a group of former British soldiers.

"I was not sent, I had nothing to do with the government. I just decided it myself," Grant said.

Recently, the head of the British Ministry of Defense, Tony Radakin, stressed that the British military should not go to Ukraine. Despite this call, thousands of foreign fighters have volunteered to fight the Russian invaders.

In particular, one member of Grant's group, Ash, said he came from London to help the Ukrainian forces. He said he decided to come to Ukraine after seeing a video of a Russian plane bombing an apartment building.