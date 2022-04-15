Hanna Malyar, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defense, stated this in an exclusive interview with Channel 24.

She added that active fighting is still taking place in eastern and southern Ukraine, creating a challenging situation.

"Today, missile strikes threaten the entire Ukraine. We're in the middle of a war, and it's getting hot", - Malyar empathized.

According to Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister, the Russian invaders currently frequently launch airstrikes in the following directions:

Donetsk region;

Kharkiv region;

Zaporizhzhia.

Hanna Malyar stated that the Russian troops do not always act predictably and clearly in their fighting methods. The invaders act emotionally in some situations, particularly when targeting civilian areas.

Mariupol

​​Near the borders, the Russian invaders are concentrating and increasing the number of their equipment and soldiers. Belarus is putting in a lot of effort to ensure strikes from its territory, according to Malyar.

In eastern Ukraine, the Russian troops are also amassing their forces. According to the Deputy Defense Minister, in the coming weeks, it will become clear how Russia wants to use its forces gathered near the border with Ukraine.

"It is vital to underline that Mariupol's defense is extremely difficult. It's not only a battleground, it's a strategic location where a large number of enemy troops concentrate, unable to advance through the Ukrainian defensive”, Hanna Malyar said.