Unfortunately, our resources have been exhausted. We lost the main source of income, which was advertising, after the full-scale Russian invasion.

Read more: Medvedchuk asks to exchange himself for residents and soldiers from Mariupol

Dozens of our employees continue to quickly cover the most important topics for you. We share the most important news about the situation in the country around the clock with you. Many of us, unfortunately, had to leave their homes.

However, we need the means to survive to continue working. So, every hryvnia is very important and valuable for us. It is your help that allows us to continue the media war.

Appeal of the Channel 24 hosts

Kateryna Soliar and Artem Ovdiienko addressed the Ukrainians, who have been approaching our victory for more than 50 days. Although the war destroys our pillars, plans, and dreams, and general fatigue provokes despair and anger, we must hold on.

How can you support Channel 24

follow the link and select the amount of the voluntary contribution;

https://donate.24tv.ua/?utm_source=24&utm_medium=donateMainPage&utm_campaign=donate_site

you can transfer the money in any convenient way of payment - Google Pay, Apple Pay, Fondy;

You can also support Channel 24 by bank transfer – in hryvnias, dollars, euros and Polish zlotys.