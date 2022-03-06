The Russian invaders have captured Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region. However, local residents have not remained silent and have gone to a rally of many thousands in support of Ukraine. The adviser to the head of the Interior Ministry Anton Gerashchenko reported about it on the Telegram channel and published a video of protests.

Most Ukrainians are holding the state flag in their hands. People sing the anthem, chant "Ukraine" and demand the Russian invaders to leave their town.

"In temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka, a rally of many thousands against the invaders has begun! The whole town is in the colors of the Ukrainian flag! Bravo Kakhovka!" Geraschenko wrote.

On February 27 the Russian military captured the town of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region. On the same day, the invaders captured the town's executive committee and removed all Ukrainian flags from the buildings. Mayor Volodymyr Kovalenko said that people have no way to evacuate the occupied town.

In a horrible incident, the Russian invaders in Nova Kakhovka shot dead a whole family in a car. All because the transport did not stop at the request of the Russian army.