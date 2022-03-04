We are a coalition of lawyers, law firms and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that have formed an alliance to support Ukrainians in response to the catastrophic invasion of Ukraine.
Our inclusive alliance provides free advice on an array of current and critical legal issues that are befalling Ukraine. We will also seek to bring direct legal actions regarding human rights and international law violations, environmental abuses, and stolen and damaged Ukrainian assets.
We welcome lawyers to join our alliance and make use of our platform and resources, in particular Ukrainian lawyers and their law society who will be encountering significant difficulties in operating. International legal experts are here to support Ukrainian lawyers and the Government to plan and deal with essential conflict and post conflict (transitional justice) legal matters.
Our coalition also seeks to provide legal resources to established international NGOs during the Ukrainian conflict in the fields of human rights, anti-corruption, evidence preservation, environmental protection and refugees. We invite such NGOs to join this alliance.
This alliance will facilitate effective evidence gathering and where necessary provide evidence to the relevant prosecuting authorities concerning the actions carried out by President Putin – as he claims – on behalf of the Russian state. We distinguish these actions from the citizens of Russia and in particular those brave opponents that are taking to the streets of Russia to protest against the invasion.
Services
Our initial focus, in the immediate term, will be the provision of the following services:
- Assistance with evidence collection for the ICC
- Strategic refugee and asylum advice
- Countering Russian propaganda
- Political prisoner representation and campaigns
- Human rights actions
- Action against individuals and entities who are facilitating evasion of sanctions
- Actions against private funders and facilitators of aggression
- Provision of resources and links
OUR AFFILIATES
LAWYERS
Mishcon de Reya LLP
McCue Jury & partners LLP
L&RC Avocats
Hillmont Partners
Engarde-Attorneys
Vasil Kisil & Partners
BARRISTERS
Lord Daniel Brennan QC
Danny Friedman QC
Tim Owen QC
Richard Hermer QC
NGOS
UNICEF
Médecins Sans Frontières
Global Witness
CARE International
World Jewish Relief
The Law Society
JOURNALISTS / OTHERS
Bellingcat
Martello Risk
Preventive Diplomacy
TB Communications