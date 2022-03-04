We are a coalition of lawyers, law firms and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that have formed an alliance to support Ukrainians in response to the catastrophic invasion of Ukraine.

Read more: Russian efforts focused on Kyiv, but they appear to have stalled

Our inclusive alliance provides free advice on an array of current and critical legal issues that are befalling Ukraine. We will also seek to bring direct legal actions regarding human rights and international law violations, environmental abuses, and stolen and damaged Ukrainian assets.

We welcome lawyers to join our alliance and make use of our platform and resources, in particular Ukrainian lawyers and their law society who will be encountering significant difficulties in operating. International legal experts are here to support Ukrainian lawyers and the Government to plan and deal with essential conflict and post conflict (transitional justice) legal matters.

Our coalition also seeks to provide legal resources to established international NGOs during the Ukrainian conflict in the fields of human rights, anti-corruption, evidence preservation, environmental protection and refugees. We invite such NGOs to join this alliance.

This alliance will facilitate effective evidence gathering and where necessary provide evidence to the relevant prosecuting authorities concerning the actions carried out by President Putin – as he claims – on behalf of the Russian state. We distinguish these actions from the citizens of Russia and in particular those brave opponents that are taking to the streets of Russia to protest against the invasion.

Services

Our initial focus, in the immediate term, will be the provision of the following services:

Assistance with evidence collection for the ICC

Strategic refugee and asylum advice

Countering Russian propaganda

Political prisoner representation and campaigns

Human rights actions

Action against individuals and entities who are facilitating evasion of sanctions

Actions against private funders and facilitators of aggression

Provision of resources and links

OUR AFFILIATES

LAWYERS

Mishcon de Reya LLP

McCue Jury & partners LLP

L&RC Avocats

Hillmont Partners

Engarde-Attorneys

Vasil Kisil & Partners

BARRISTERS

Lord Daniel Brennan QC

Danny Friedman QC

Tim Owen QC

Richard Hermer QC

NGOS

UNICEF

Médecins Sans Frontières

Global Witness

CARE International

World Jewish Relief

The Law Society

JOURNALISTS / OTHERS

Bellingcat

Martello Risk

Preventive Diplomacy

TB Communications