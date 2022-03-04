During the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, the parties have reached agreements on creating humanitarian corridors. Ukraine requests the International Committee of the Red Cross to take urgent action to organize humanitarian corridors and is ready to do everything in its power to evacuate civilians and deliver humanitarian goods.

Settlements in the areas of hostilities that require the creation of humanitarian corridors are located in Sumy Region (Sumy, Shostka, Romny, Konotop, Okhtyrka), Chernihiv Region (eastern and northern parts), Kharkiv Region (all of the region except the south-eastern parts), Kyiv (Bucha, Irpin, Vyshhorod, Ivankiv, Vasylkiv, Borodyanka), Mykolaiv Region (Bashtansky, Snihuriv, Bereznehuvatsky directions), Zaporizhzhia Region (Tokmatsky, Berdyansk, Velykobilozersky directions), Kherson (Chaplynka, Kalanchak, Henichesky and Novokakhovsky directions), Luhansk and Donetsk Regions (Volnova district, Mariupol district), etc.

"Ukraine has sent all the necessary requests to international organizations to create humanitarian corridors for the delivery of essentials and evacuation of civilians. Unfortunately, there has not been any consent of the Russian side so far. Today's agreements on the results of the second round of talks between Ukraine and Russia give us cautious hope that we will finally be able to help our citizens," said Olga Stefanishina, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, member of the Coordination Staff for Humanitarian Affairs and social issues.

"Elderly people, women and children do not receive medical care, babies are born in basements and the first thing they hear in their lives is the sound of explosions. Civilians lack food and drinking water, many of them are people with disabilities and chronic illnesses. Bringing them to dehydration, exhaustion, and suffering from a lack of timely medical care in the 21st century is nothing but torture. We very much hope that the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Mr Peter Maurer will do everything to deploy work in the humanitarian corridors to save lives as soon as possible,” says Ms Tatiana Lomakina, coordinator of actions on Humanitarian corridors from the Office of the President.

“During the 8 days of the war, 28 children were killed and 64 were wounded by the Russian occupiers. Maternity hospitals, kindergartens, schools were destroyed,” says the Adviser-Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Children's Rights and Children's Rehabilitation Daria Herasymchuk. “Nearly one and a half million children are suffering from shelling in the affected areas and they are under siege now. Among them, there are orphans and children with disabilities who need immediate assistance”.

The Ukrainian side is ready to ensure the transportation of people and the delivery of humanitarian goods. The Ukrainian Armed Forces guarantee safe passage of the corridor. Ukraine has been expecting this from the Russian side.