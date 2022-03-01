A huge round of applause after addressing the European Parliament

Zelensky called on EU member states to prove their loyalty to Ukraine and its citizens, who he said were "paying the ultimate price to defend freedom".

Zelensky argued that the EU would benefit from accepting Ukraine as a member state.

"The European Union is going to be much stronger with us, that’s for sure. Without you, Ukraine is going to be lonesome", – he said.

Russia bombed Kharkiv city center

Kharkiv has been bombed heavily for days now, and 16 people were killed before Tuesday's attack. An opera house, concert hall and government offices were hit in Freedom Square, in the center of the north-eastern city Kharkiv. At least 10 people were killed and 35 more were injured, local authorities have said.

Kyiv

A TV tower in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, has been hit by Russian missiles. The tower is located near a memorial site that commemorates the victims of Babyn Yar, one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust.

Putin seeks to distort and manipulate the Holocaust to justify an illegal invasion of a sovereign democratic country is utterly abhorrent. It is symbolic that he starts attacking Kyiv by bombing the site of the Babyn Yar, the biggest of Nazi massacre,

– said BYHMC Advisory Board Chair Natan Sharansky.

28.02.2022

Ukraine under attack

Russian forces could become more aggressive and try to encircle Kyiv in the coming days, Reuters quotes a senior US defense official as saying.

In the evening on 28th of February, Mayor of Brovary (Kyiv region) confirmed a massive explosion. There is an information that Russian air strike hits radar communications military center. Citizens of Kyiv also have heard several explosions.

EU support

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said he has signed a request for Ukraine to join the European Union. EU leaders may discuss the possibility of Ukrainian membership at an informal summit in March, according to The Guardian.

The EU stands united in its solidarity with Ukraine and will continue to support Ukraine and its people together with its international partners, including through additional political, financial and humanitarian support.

On 25 February, the EU adopted wide-ranging individual and economic sanctions against Russia.

Note! Pope Francis has launched efforts to mediate an end the war in Ukraine. He has repeatedly voiced his concern about the developments in Ukraine. He has called for Ash Wednesday this week to serve as a day of prayer and fasting for peace in that country.

Russian losses

With fighting continuing around several cities and the Russian rouble in free fall, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, urged Russian troops to abandon their equipment and leave the battlefield to save their lives.

First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Malyar, reported the estimated losses of the Russian forces as of the morning of the fifth day of the invasion of Ukraine.

The total estimated enemy losses from 24.02 to 28.02 as of 6:00 a.m.:

Planes: 29

Helicopters: 29

Tanks: 191

Armored combat vehicles: 816

Cannonary: 74

"Buk" missile systems: 1

"Grad" 21

Automotive equipment: 291

Tankers: 60

Unmanned aerial vehicles: 3

Ships/Boats: 2

Air defense equipment: 5

Personnel losses approximately 5300 (to be specified)

This information is an approximation and can be further clarified, as it is challenging to obtain details after the battle because commanders primarily focus on the fighting. Additional data can be added the next day and sometimes days after. If the battle took place at night (began on one calendar date, and ended on another), it is difficult to differentiate between the daily losses.