On March 13, Maksim Levin went with a serviceman Oleksiy Chernyshov to the area near Huta-Mezhyhirska to film the effects of Russian aggression.

They got out of the car and headed towards the village of Moshchun. Active fighting broke out in the area, and there was no communication with them since then.

It is unknown at this time what happened to Oleksiy Chernyshov.

Maksim Levin dreamed of being a photographer since he was 15 years old.

Maks Levin was only 40 years old. After graduating as a computer systems engineer from KPI, Levin immersed himself in the profession he had always dreamed of – photojournalism.

In the coming years, Maksim Levin collaborated with well-known Ukrainian and international publications: BBC, Reuters, Associated Press, UNIAN, Hromadske, and others. His photos were also published by the Wall Street Journal, TIME, Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), Breaking news Poland, EU AGENDA, Vatican news.