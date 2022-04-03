"Today, April 3, units of paratroopers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine took control of the area of the city of Pripyat and the area along the State Border of Ukraine with the Republic of Belarus," it said on a Facebook post.

Read here The Armed Forces liberated Mykhailo-Kotsiubynske in Chernihiv region

The post included a photograph of the Ukrainian flag flying over the town.

Background

Pripyat was evacuated in 1986 following the explosion and fire at Chernobyl, the world's worst nuclear disaster.

More than 30 people died in the immediate aftermath of the explosion, which tore through Chernobyl's No. 4 reactor on April 26, 1986.

In late February, during the first week of the war, Chernobyl plant and its surrounding territory fell into the hands of Russian troops.