"Yesterday, another auction of military bonds worth UAH 6.6 billion took place. The National Bank of Ukraine has also decided to buy back the government's military bonds for another UAH 20 billion.

Thanks to the efforts of the Ukrainian president, government, and diplomats, more and more countries are joining the pro-Ukrainian coalition. Dozens of countries and organizations are helping us: financially, with humanitarian aid, and militarily.

Yesterday, the United States increased the possible aid package for Ukraine from $10 billion to $12 billion, which Congress will soon consider.

The World Bank has approved a $700 million aid package for Ukraine.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development today announced the provision of a €2 billion "sustainability package" to assist Ukraine.

In a few hours, the International Monetary Fund will consider providing $1.4 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine.

Next week, we expect the first tranche of 300 million euros in macro-financial assistance from the European Union, which has earmarked 1.2 billion euros for us. In a week, the second tranche will come.

I would like to thank the entrepreneurs and companies that today, in wartime, pay taxes, pay salaries to their employees and support the army in every way. Your contribution to the victory is invaluable! Thank you very much!

What important steps is the government taking?

Approximately in a week, we will begin to register information about the damaged and destroyed property of the citizens of Ukraine.

Everyone who has become homeless. Everyone whose house or apartment was destroyed by the invaders can apply for compensation.

We have already established the "Fund for restoration of destroyed property and infrastructure". And as soon as the war is over, we will start to rebuild everything that the Russian invaders destroyed.

The war took Ukrainians by surprise and left many people without documents. That is why we are also creating a new temporary digital certificate in the Diya app.

It will be very flexible: it will contain passport data, tax ID, and, if possible, photos. It will be recognized by state authorities, national police, and the military at checkpoints. The document will be automatically available to all users of the Diya app.

We are also establishing a food reserve. The state will buy grain and other supplies equal to the annual consumption throughout the country from the state budget. In this way, we will be able to provide the country with sufficient food.

We continue to expand the list of critical imports. We are supporting the work of critical infrastructure. We are doing everything we can to make sure that our army and the rearguard are as well supplied as possible.

And we will win.

And then we will build a new, free and happy Ukraine.

Our cities in the north, east and south will flourish again.

Our people will return. They will return to their new, rebuilt homes.

... And on the renewed land there will be no more enemy, no adversary,

And there will be a son, and there will be a mother,

And there will be people on the land.

(Words from Taras Shevchenko's poetry)

Glory to the Ukrainians! Glory to Ukraine!