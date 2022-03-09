The whole world is looking at the crimes committed by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with his military invasion and missile attacks on Ukraine. Putin's decision to attack Ukraine is leading to the collapse of the Russian state.

According to the U.S. State Representative Christina Quinn, the similarities between Putin and Hitler are obvious. Both started a bloody war, killed people indiscriminately, and ignored nations.

"I would say that there are some parallels in President Putin's behavior. He started a war that was entirely 'a war of choice.' Ukraine did nothing to provoke the war that Russia is now waging against Ukraine. It is killing people indiscriminately, as Adolf Hitler did.” Quinn said.