European Commission President, Ursula Von der Leyen, shared an important post on Instagram.

Read the full post:

I want a society where violence against women is prevented, condemned, and prosecuted.

Today, we table the rules to halt violence against women – from protection and safe reporting to effective prosecution. Online and offline.

Women should be protected the same way across the EU.

This is why we propose to criminalise rape based on the lack of consent, female genital mutilation and several forms of cyber violence in all EU countries.

This is a major step towards justice, equality and freedom for all.

Our hearts go out to the brave women in Ukraine and around the world who are forced to flee their homes, to protect their families, to fight for freedom., said the President of the European Council Charles Michel.