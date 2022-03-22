Full text (the original spelling):

To residents of Donetsk, Luhansk, Makeyevka, Horlivka, Yenakiyevo, Alchevsk, Chervonyi Luch, Krasnodon and other cities of our Donbass.

I address the residents of certain areas in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions temporarily occupied by russia. The kremlin has started a full-scale war under the guise that you “need to be protected”.

You know better than I do what this “protection” really turned out to be. Now only for Ukraine as a whole, but for you personally. For your loved ones and neighbors.

You know better than I do that in these three weeks of escalation, hundreds of people were killed in your cities. Ordinary people that were dragged out of factories and mines, handed a rifle and thrown under the bullets.

In the last couple of days, the Ukrainian army has increasingly often captured people who were forcibly mobilized and thrown into combat as cannon fodder by the russian occupiers. You and we know that the scale of forced mobilization is growing.

People mobilized from the “DNR” and “LNR” are not included into the statistics of losses of the russian army. Because for Moscow you are merely expendables.

You do not exist for them. Soon the number of killed ORDLO residents will be calculated in thousands.

The “defenders” from russia are now destroying Mariupol. Literally. The whole city. The russians have already wiped Volnovakha and several other cities off the face of the earth. There are major destructions in the Luhansk region. The Moscow hordes are “liberating” the region from schools, hospitals, roads and businesses. They are “liberating” the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts from Donetsk and Luhansk residents.

It will suit them completely if, instead of a flourishing Ukrainian Donbass, there will be nothing left but a bare desert. But will it suit you?

You can see for certain that russia`s plans are biting the dust. Ukrainian soldiers have already killed more than 15,000 russian soldiers. Russia will lose this war and fall into chaos. And it will definitely have no time for you.

I want to say the following.We still consider you citizens of Ukraine, just as before. We consider you as one of us. If you committed no crimes, you are safe. We will deal with any differences later. Our whole country consists of different Ukrainians. We can afford to be different because we are a free nation. But no matter what, we are united.

In any way possible, try to avoid forcible mobilization. It will save your life. If nonetheless you were dragged into the russian army, try to side with the Ukrainian forces as soon as possible.

Everyone who laid down their arms will be safe. We will deal with all the formalities. The main thing is to avoid the irreversible and save lives. If you are committing crimes but want to escape – run away. Or surrender. But very quickly. Active remorse will be taken into account. If you surrender with military equipment or help capture a russian officer, you can count on the mitigation of your punishment. And it will be a fair trial, not a kangaroo court to which they were trying to accustom you for the last 8 years.

Those who committed crimes will be able to return to normal lives after serving their sentence. We will need extra hands to restore Donbass after clearing it from occupiers. And you will be needed by your families and loved ones. This is your chance. I want to address mothers, wives and girlfriends of those who can fall into the clutches of russian invaders. Hide your loved ones. Shelter them from trouble. They will thank you later and you will rejoice together. Do not believe russian propaganda, for it only brings sorrow and death. Listen to your heart. Ukraine will ensure the peace and prosperity of all our regions that are now suffering from war. Together we will achieve it faster.

Remember that clock is ticking. After the atrocities of russia in Mariupol, Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv our soldiers are determined to burn out all invaders and their accomplices with red-hot iron. Do not be among them. Make no mistake.