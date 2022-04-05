"It might happen that there will be no negotiations," Zelensky said on Ukrainian state TV on Tuesday.

Zelensky said it would be understandable to not speak to Putin after accusing Russian troops of carrying out war crimes in Ukraine. "It would be easy to say I’m not going to talk to you – and it would be understandable, after what you have done, that’s why."

A meeting could happen if Russia were to "bear all the punishments" of committing genocide, he said.