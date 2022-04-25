"This was Mariupol before the invasion of Russian troops. A beautiful city of half a million. Now there is no a single undamaged building. Mariupol no longer exists. And Viktor Diedov, the man who took these photos, has also gone," – wrote Zelenskyy on Facebook.

Read here People from Mariupol are forcibly deported to Russia: where to call if you notice relatives

Ukrainian authorities estimate more than 20,000 civilians have been killed. Recent satellite images showed what appeared to be mass graves to the west and east of Mariupol.

Channel 24: Follow us on Facebook